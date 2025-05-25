Asia
This country is offering tourists money to holiday there
Taiwan is aiming to boost foreign tourism with its Lucky Land campaign
25 May 2025 - 00:00
Looking for an international trip with a bonus for your budget? Well, here's a country that will pay you to go on holiday there. In a bid to attract foreign visitors, Taiwan's Lucky Land campaign offers tourists the chance to win a NT$5,000 (new Taiwan dollars, about R3,000) travel stipend through a lucky draw system...
