This country is offering tourists money to holiday there

Taiwan is aiming to boost foreign tourism with its Lucky Land campaign

Looking for an international trip with a bonus for your budget? Well, here's a country that will pay you to go on holiday there. In a bid to attract foreign visitors, Taiwan's Lucky Land campaign offers tourists the chance to win a NT$5,000 (new Taiwan dollars, about R3,000) travel stipend through a lucky draw system...