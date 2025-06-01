Road trip

Where the wild things are: road tripping in the Eastern Cape

Mists, myths and memories along the Eastern Cape's untamed shores

Where does the Wild Coast really begin? Eastern Cape tourism says it begins just after East London at Gonubie, while others believe that one can never uncross the Great Kei River and that it is the pont at Kei Mouth that truly marks the passage between worlds, the shift from the relatively tamed to the more unruly and uninhibited. ..