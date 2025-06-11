Upgrade every journey: win Samsonite travel gear worth R26,000

In parallel with Samsonite’s advancements in travel luggage, it has also expanded its focus to meet the needs of the modern commuter through the Urban-Eye collection. Designed with an industrial and contemporary aesthetic, Urban-Eye is a stylish and versatile line that caters to professionals, creatives, and urban explorers who value both form and function. This premium collection includes a wide range of business backpacks, compact bags, and essential accessories, all thoughtfully crafted to support dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles.

Urban-Eye’s design language is both bold and refined, with a colour palette that spans earthy tones and sleek greys, accented by subtle hints of lime for a modern twist. These design choices reflect the spirit of today’s cities: vibrant, fast-paced, and ever-evolving. Urban-Eye is more than just a collection of bags; it’s a reflection of Samsonite’s understanding of urban mobility and the diverse demands of daily commuting. It seamlessly integrates into the lives of those constantly on the move, offering both practicality and style in equal measure.

Together, these innovations underscore Samsonite’s enduring mission: to redefine the travel and commuting experience through superior design, advanced materials, and a deep understanding of its customers’ evolving needs. Whether embarking on a global adventure or navigating the daily commute, its products are designed to inspire confidence, provide comfort, and support you at every step of the journey.

As the brand looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, performance, and style. This ensures that every traveller, no matter their destination or purpose, is equipped with the most effective tools to explore the world with ease and elegance.