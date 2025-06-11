Upgrade every journey: win Samsonite travel gear worth R26,000
Enter now and you could win a set of premium Proxis Spinner suitcases and a sleek Urban-Eye laptop backpack
For over a century, Samsonite has stood at the forefront of innovation and design in the travel industry. With a legacy deeply rooted in pushing boundaries, the brand has consistently led the way in adopting and developing cutting-edge materials that redefine what travellers can expect from their gear.
Samsonite’s unwavering commitment to progress has allowed it to pioneer forward-thinking solutions that empower people to journey further, more comfortably, and more confidently. It believes travel should be seamless and inspiring — and its products reflect this belief by being lighter, stronger, and more sustainable than ever before.
One of the most significant milestones in the brand’s innovation journey is the introduction of the Proxis collection, which sets a new benchmark for high-performance travel gear.
At the core of Proxis is Roxkin, a revolutionary multilayered material developed exclusively by Samsonite. This proprietary material is engineered to deliver exceptional durability, resilience, and lightness, with the remarkable ability to bounce back into shape after impact. Whether navigating crowded airports or enduring the rigours of long-haul travel, Proxis is designed to maintain its sleek, sophisticated appearance while offering unmatched strength and reliability.
Thanks to the Samsonite WeCare programme, Proxis owners also receive premium assistance and support not only during the warranty period but also well beyond it. This comprehensive service offering reflects Samsonite’s commitment to customer satisfaction and reinforces its promise to deliver not just products, but complete travel solutions that enhance every journey.
In parallel with Samsonite’s advancements in travel luggage, it has also expanded its focus to meet the needs of the modern commuter through the Urban-Eye collection. Designed with an industrial and contemporary aesthetic, Urban-Eye is a stylish and versatile line that caters to professionals, creatives, and urban explorers who value both form and function. This premium collection includes a wide range of business backpacks, compact bags, and essential accessories, all thoughtfully crafted to support dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles.
Urban-Eye’s design language is both bold and refined, with a colour palette that spans earthy tones and sleek greys, accented by subtle hints of lime for a modern twist. These design choices reflect the spirit of today’s cities: vibrant, fast-paced, and ever-evolving. Urban-Eye is more than just a collection of bags; it’s a reflection of Samsonite’s understanding of urban mobility and the diverse demands of daily commuting. It seamlessly integrates into the lives of those constantly on the move, offering both practicality and style in equal measure.
Together, these innovations underscore Samsonite’s enduring mission: to redefine the travel and commuting experience through superior design, advanced materials, and a deep understanding of its customers’ evolving needs. Whether embarking on a global adventure or navigating the daily commute, its products are designed to inspire confidence, provide comfort, and support you at every step of the journey.
As the brand looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, performance, and style. This ensures that every traveller, no matter their destination or purpose, is equipped with the most effective tools to explore the world with ease and elegance.
Enter now to stand a chance to win
Samsonite is giving away cutting-edge travel gear worth a total of R26,000.
This incredible prize includes:
- A Samsonite Proxis Spinner 75cm;
- A Samsonite Proxis Spinner 55cm; and
- A Samsonite Urban-Eye laptop backpack.
To enter, SMS* the keyword “SamsoniteST”, followed by your full name, email address and physical address to 48470.
Terms and conditions:
- *SMSes charged at R1,50. Errors will be charged. Free bundle SMSes do not apply.
- This competition closes on Monday, June 16 2025 at 11pm. No late entries will be accepted.
- The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.
- Neither Sunday Times or any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees accept any liability for any oversight.
- Prizes may differ in colour to those pictured and are not transferable and/or negotiable.
- Readers may enter as many times as they like.
- No persons under the age of 18 may enter.
- Winners will be notified by telephone and email.
This article was sponsored by Samsonite.