African treasures you can see in the British Museum, London — for free

The Rosetta Stone and the Elgin Marbles may draw the crowds, but this famous museum's collection from West and Southern Africa is just as compelling

The British Museum is one of London’s top attractions — and with good reason. Founded in 1753, it was the world’s first national public museum and now houses more than 8 million artefacts dedicated to human history, art and culture from across the globe. While icons like the Rosetta Stone and the Elgin Marbles draw the crowds, its lesser-known collection from West and Southern Africa is just as compelling. Here are a few highlights...