Travel

Nigeria celebrates as 119 looted treasures come home

After more than a century in European collections, 119 objects from the Benin Kingdom have returned to Nigeria — the largest single restitution of its kind

13 July 2025 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

On a recent Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria, politicians, diplomats and royals gathered at the National Museum in Onikan for a historic ceremony. The guests of honour? Four objects: a bronze head, a carved elephant tusk and two small leopard figures...

