Jet lag, jazz hands & joy: Jonathan Roxmouth's life on the musical road
On stage soon in a Broadway tribute show, Jonathan Roxmouth shares the beautiful cities and breathtaking venues that come with life as a musical star
Image: Empire Photography/ Jaco Bothma / Supplied
Which city has the best theatre audiences — and what makes them so good?
Hands down, it's Johannesburg. The audiences are warm, receptive and don’t watch theatre as if it is on a screen. They get involved and when they enjoy something they make it very clear.
When you think “Broadway”, what’s the first image, sound or memory that comes to mind?
The smell of the food carts in Times Square. They are mostly Middle Eastern so there is coal, spices and grilled meat everywhere. It’s intoxicating.
Which musical number are you most excited to perform again — and in which city, if you had to pick?
Send in the Clowns is such a deeply personal song for me so being able to sing it again in Joburg is very special. The last time was during Back in Lights and I was shocked that it resonated with so many people.
What’s the most jaw-dropping theatre or concert hall you’ve ever performed in?
The Dubai Opera House is extraordinary. The walls and floor can be moved and adjusted depending on the acoustic mix you’d prefer. It’s ultra luxurious and it was a real treat to walk onto the fountain piazza after the performance.
Image: scalatore1959 / 123rf.com
Do you have a pre-show ritual when you're in an unfamiliar city?
It’s always drinking way more water than I think is necessary and then an endless amount of Pei Pah Koa tea for throat health.
What’s your ultimate tour survival hack — for flights, hotels or backstage life?
Take. Your. Own. Pillow.
Have you ever had to go on stage after a travel disaster or no sleep? Tell us.
That’s the story of my life. Touring means jet lag. I remember going into a technical rehearsal in New Zealand after a 17-hour flight. I was hysterical and began giggling to which the choreographer uttered a now famous phrase: “Keep it together, Jonathan!”
Image: studio13lights / 123rf.com
What’s the first thing you do when you get a day off in a brand-new city?
I try to find local street food and then a decent coffee. You really begin to understand the culinary culture through what the locals eat.
If you could teleport to see one Broadway show, any era, any cast, what would it be?
Robert Preston in The Music Man on Broadway in 1957.
What city or moment on tour recently made you stop and think, “This is why I do this”?
We performed the Indian premiere of The Phantom of the Opera in Mumbai this March. During one of the performances, a little boy in the front row had come dressed as the Phantom. I winked at him and his smile is something I remember when I’m having a tough day. I WAS that little boy in 2004 so it was a full circle moment for me.
• Catch Jonathan Roxmouth in My Favourite Broadway at Montecasino’s Teatro, 25 July to 3 August. Tickets at webtickets.co.za
