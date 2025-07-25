Wallow as you watch the ellies at this luxury family villa

One was a Mozambican spitting cobra languishing lazily near the front door of our villa. It was swiftly and expertly captured by staff and later dispatched back into the bush — suitably far away — during our next game drive, with assurances from Damian that the highly poisonous reptile “really doesn’t want to waste his venom on something he can’t eat”.

Another experience involved what one staff member described as “an explosion” of an insect that strikes a level of terror in some completely out of proportion.

That is the African king cricket — more commonly known in the suburbs of Johannesburg as the notorious Parktown prawn. Like a biblical plague, these bugs descended on the reserve in their thousands. Perhaps it was the heavy rains that had washed them in.

I’m not one for bugs — the sight of one of these creatures in my house would prompt intervention on a military scale. But in the bush, and in their magnitude, I soon became almost blase about their presence. Almost.

Of course, luxury safaris must come with luxury food, and the meals served up at Madikwe are a modern, relaxed version of fine dining. Dinners offered favourites such as lamb shank, salmon and steak. Lunches were lighter, with the beetroot, butternut and feta salad a most memorable meal. It was served with equally delicious sliders, coleslaw and samosas.

Senior chef Neo Selehelo says she has to think on her feet when it comes to keeping five-star guests happy. Sometimes certain ingredients are just not available and she must whip up an equally delicious alternative with the fresh produce she has in her kitchen. She does an amazing job, and I was heartened to learn that the lodge sources all its eggs from a local school a few kilometres away in the village of Supingstad.

A FARM IN AFRICA

Last Word Madikwe is a new take on an old lodge. Its history goes back to 1916 when a 25-year-old farmer Phillip du Toit arrived on the Wonderboom Farm with his wife. There was no shelter or water, just barren bushveld, and he set about building clay huts (at that time it was believed clay would ward off malaria-carrying mosquitoes). The first house — made from dolomite — was built three years later. But it was only in 1940 that the farmhouse was built. This building is the heart of Madikwe Last Word today.

In 1947, Phillip Jr took over the farm, transforming it into one of the best cattle farms in the region. Over the years they bought up neighbouring farms, eventually creating a property of more than 4,000ha on which they farmed citrus and other fruits as well as Brahman and Afrikaner cattle.

In 1987, the Bophuthatswana government paid the family out for the farm. It was incorporated into the Madikwe Game Reserve and used as staff accommodation for the North West Parks Board.

It only opened as a guesthouse in 1995 and five years later was converted into a commercial lodge.