Beyond the beach: 5 places to visit on Nosy Be, Madagascar

1. HELL-VILLE MARKET

Noisy, fragrant, and full of life, the central market in Hell-Ville is the island’s sensory core. You’ll find everything from pyramids of ylang-ylang blossoms and handwoven baskets to dried fish, jackfruit, vanilla pods and potent local rum.

2. SACRED TREE OF MAHATSINJO

Located near the village of Mahatsinjo, this sprawling 200-year-old banyan tree isn’t just massive — it’s mystical. It was planted by the queen of the Sakalava tribe in 1836 and is believed to be the home of ancestral spirits. It is wrapped in colourful cloth and often scattered with offerings. Visitors are welcome but must remove their shoes and follow local customs.