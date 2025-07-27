Indian Ocean islands
Beyond the beach: 5 places to visit on Nosy Be, Madagascar
Between cocktails on the beaches and diving with the fishes, these five outings reveal a deeper side of Madagascar’s ‘big island’
1. HELL-VILLE MARKET
Noisy, fragrant, and full of life, the central market in Hell-Ville is the island’s sensory core. You’ll find everything from pyramids of ylang-ylang blossoms and handwoven baskets to dried fish, jackfruit, vanilla pods and potent local rum.
2. SACRED TREE OF MAHATSINJO
Located near the village of Mahatsinjo, this sprawling 200-year-old banyan tree isn’t just massive — it’s mystical. It was planted by the queen of the Sakalava tribe in 1836 and is believed to be the home of ancestral spirits. It is wrapped in colourful cloth and often scattered with offerings. Visitors are welcome but must remove their shoes and follow local customs.
3. AMPANGORINANA VILLAGE, NOSY KOMBA
Just a 20-minute boat ride from Nosy Be, this tiny village on neighbouring Nosy Komba is known for its craft markets and resident black lemur population. It’s a great spot to pick up embroidered tablecloths or wood carvings, and to take a leisurely forest walk along well-marked trails. Don’t be surprised if a lemur jumps on your shoulder — they’re curious, not shy.
4. DOMAINE DE FLORETTE DISTILLERY
This ylang-ylang distillery and plantation is one of the few geared for visitors, with guided walks through the aromatic groves, insights into essential oil production and tastings of local infusions. Located in the hills above Hell-Ville, it offers a serene experience — especially when the trees are in bloom. Don’t leave without a bottle of ylang-ylang oil or a bar of handmade soap. See .
5. MOUNT PASSOT
Rising above the island’s centre, Mount Passot is the best place to catch a Nosy Be sunset. The summit offers sweeping views of the surrounding crater lakes and archipelago, and interpretive signs provide insight into the island’s volcanic past. It’s also a sacred site for locals, and visitors are encouraged to observe customs such as removing hats or refraining from loud noise — a quiet reminder of the spiritual layer woven into everyday Malagasy life.