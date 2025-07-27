Travel

Beyond the beach: 5 places to visit on Nosy Be, Madagascar

Between cocktails on the beaches and diving with the fishes, these five outings reveal a deeper side of Madagascar’s ‘big island’

27 July 2025 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith
Malagasy women at the market in Hell-ville.
Image: Madagascar

1. HELL-VILLE MARKET

Noisy, fragrant, and full of life, the central market in Hell-Ville is the island’s sensory core. You’ll find everything from pyramids of ylang-ylang blossoms and handwoven baskets to dried fish, jackfruit, vanilla pods and potent local rum.

2. SACRED TREE OF MAHATSINJO

Located near the village of Mahatsinjo, this sprawling 200-year-old banyan tree isn’t just massive — it’s mystical. It was planted by the queen of the Sakalava tribe in 1836 and is believed to be the home of ancestral spirits. It is wrapped in colourful cloth and often scattered with offerings. Visitors are welcome but must remove their shoes and follow local customs. 

A female black lemur on Nosy Komba.
Image: Elizabeth Sleith

3. AMPANGORINANA VILLAGE, NOSY KOMBA

Just a 20-minute boat ride from Nosy Be, this tiny village on neighbouring Nosy Komba is known for its craft markets and resident black lemur population. It’s a great spot to pick up embroidered tablecloths or wood carvings, and to take a leisurely forest walk along well-marked trails. Don’t be surprised if a lemur jumps on your shoulder — they’re curious, not shy.

4. DOMAINE DE FLORETTE DISTILLERY

This ylang-ylang distillery and plantation is one of the few geared for visitors, with guided walks through the aromatic groves, insights into essential oil production and tastings of local infusions. Located in the hills above Hell-Ville, it offers a serene experience — especially when the trees are in bloom. Don’t leave without a bottle of ylang-ylang oil or a bar of handmade soap. See .

5. MOUNT PASSOT

Rising above the island’s centre, Mount Passot is the best place to catch a Nosy Be sunset. The summit offers sweeping views of the surrounding crater lakes and archipelago, and interpretive signs provide insight into the island’s volcanic past. It’s also a sacred site for locals, and visitors are encouraged to observe customs such as removing hats or refraining from loud noise — a quiet reminder of the spiritual layer woven into everyday Malagasy life. 

