Travel

Cruising

Caribbean cruising: It's the port that counts

Sailing with Norwegian Cruise Line out of Miami, Allison Foat hits the highlights of three Caribbean islands — and one private playground in the Bahamas

27 July 2025 - 00:00 By Allison Foat

MIAMI, FLORIDA..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A technicolour triumph: imaginative ‘Joseph’ dazzles with talent Lifestyle
  2. 'A legacy of grace and talent': Hollywood mourns Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death ... Lifestyle
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Be gentle with the tribe of daydreamers Lifestyle
  4. Wallow as you watch the ellies at this luxury family villa Travel
  5. IN PICS | Doggy set turn out for Madiba tribute Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History
Greatest Matches in WWF Wrestling Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Shiek 1/23/84