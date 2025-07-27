Nik Rabinowitz's best holiday ever? His entire life before kids

Hi, I'm Nik. I’m a hunter-gatherer, Xhosa-light, forest-farm boy, raised on the mean, green streets of Constantia, Cape Town. I went to a Waldorf school, where I learnt to sew felt elephants and crochet my own underwear. My new show Geriatric Millennial is very funny. How do I know that? I checked with multiple audiences that didn’t include my mother.

Describing yourself as “a traveller” in 2025 is like putting “photographer” in your LinkedIn bio after you bought an iPhone, although I’ve been to six continents, so maybe I can. Come to think of it, I’m one continent away from the full box set. Hopefully my friend Riaan Manser invites me to Antarctica because I’m not willingly paying 200k to freeze my arse off.

Three words that describe my travel personality: adventurey, outdoorsy, off-the-beaten-tracky.