Indian Ocean islands

Nosy Be, Madagascar: the Indian Ocean’s wildest island escape

If you like your getaways unscripted, your wildlife on the whacky side andyour footprints the only ones on the beach, Madagascar’s ‘little big island’ is for you

When South Africans dream of a tropical island escape, Mauritius and Zanzibar often top the list. They’re easy, familiar and loved for good reason — cocktails on the beach, coral reefs and sunset dhow cruises. But what if you’re after something a little less polished and a lot more wild? Just a short direct flight from Johannesburg lies Nosy Be, Madagascar’s laid-back, under-the-radar island where lemurs leap, fishermen still paddle traditional pirogues, and you can lose track of time on beaches you won’t have to share with anyone...