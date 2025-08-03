Hotel Review

Where to Stay in Paternoster: Inside the Oyster Villa Suites at Abalone Hotel

The new Oyster Villa Seaview Suites at the Abalone Hotel prove the perfect base for salty strolls, sushi close-ups and more than a few Instagram posts

I’m at the till, paying for a small ceramic when I spot the sign behind the chatty cashier: “No photography.” I flush and glance at the offending object in my hand: my cellphone, on which sit probably 30 pictures I’ve just snapped as I wandered around the Art Shed, a huge warehouse-style space, both a gallery and a shop with ceramics, jewellery, textiles and paintings by local Paternoster artists. It’s a chilly day in June and with no other visitors in the half hour I’ve been poking around, she definitely saw me. Loath to seem like one of those tourists, I confess, apologise and explain that I’m here for a story. She is unperturbed and gracious. “No probleeeeem,” she sings. “Are you staying at the Abalone?” In this town dotted with B&Bs and self-catering guest houses, she got it in one. “How did you know that?” I marvel. ..