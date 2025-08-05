Travel

Western Cape

Cape escapes: Rent your very own 'huisie' by the sea ...

These two Western Cape villas are perfect for groups wanting a stylish, private getaway close to Cape Town

05 August 2025 - 16:00 By JARED RUTTENBERG

BY THE SEA..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Where to Stay in Paternoster: Inside the Oyster Villa Suites at Abalone Hotel Travel
  2. ‘Dexter: Original Sin’, ‘Warfare Things’ and more: 5 things to stream this week Lifestyle
  3. Cape escapes: Rent your very own 'huisie' by the sea ... Travel
  4. Ithuba graduates take the next step Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Fashion police to prove local is lekker Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nigeria’s oil sector faces crisis amid underperformance
For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS