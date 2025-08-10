Indian Ocean islands

Why Mauritius is the perfect winter escape for South Africans

From adults-only luxury at Riu Palace to waterfalls, rum tastings and Creole lunches, here’s why this Indian Ocean island makes the ultimate mid-year break

If you want a quick getaway from the miserable South African winter, then Mauritius is simply a hop, skip and jump away. OK, maybe not a hop and skip, but certainly a fuss-free flight from Johannesburg. Flights on FlySafair are frequent and quick from OR Tambo to Mauritius’s international airport, named Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport after the first prime minister. Plus, you don’t have to go through endless red tape. If you are a South African resident you don't need a visa — just a passport valid for at least six months beyond your stay and with at least two blank pages. ..