Travel

Northern Cape

Namaqualand flower route: best places to see wildflowers in bloom right now

This three-day back-roads route takes in remote passes, hidden valleys and the top spots for daisies, vygies and marigolds in full bloom

17 August 2025 - 00:00 By Nick Yell

The old 4x4 is fuelled, fettled and provisioned. Since word came in from my “flower scout” up north that the Namaqualand daisies, vygies and marigolds have started to bloom, I’ve been like a restless gun dog whiffing gunpowder and fresh blood on the wind. Such is the frenzy stirred up in me by Namaqualand’s flower season...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I won't go blackface now. It's just racist: Leon Schuster Lifestyle
  2. Naartjie Marmalade Food
  3. IN PICS | Looking good a hot topic at new-look Sorbet stores Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Flowers for Khoza, the Reuel McCoy Lifestyle
  5. The found ingredients of the Lost City: A new menu for The Palace Food

Latest Videos

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max
Fixed | Official Trailer | Netflix