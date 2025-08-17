Northern Cape
Namaqualand flower route: best places to see wildflowers in bloom right now
This three-day back-roads route takes in remote passes, hidden valleys and the top spots for daisies, vygies and marigolds in full bloom
17 August 2025 - 00:00
The old 4x4 is fuelled, fettled and provisioned. Since word came in from my “flower scout” up north that the Namaqualand daisies, vygies and marigolds have started to bloom, I’ve been like a restless gun dog whiffing gunpowder and fresh blood on the wind. Such is the frenzy stirred up in me by Namaqualand’s flower season...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.