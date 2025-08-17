Northern Cape

Namaqualand flower route: best places to see wildflowers in bloom right now

This three-day back-roads route takes in remote passes, hidden valleys and the top spots for daisies, vygies and marigolds in full bloom

The old 4x4 is fuelled, fettled and provisioned. Since word came in from my “flower scout” up north that the Namaqualand daisies, vygies and marigolds have started to bloom, I’ve been like a restless gun dog whiffing gunpowder and fresh blood on the wind. Such is the frenzy stirred up in me by Namaqualand’s flower season...