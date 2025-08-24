North West

Connection in the quiet: a weekend at Finfoot Lake Reserve

Just two hours from Joburg, Finfoot Lake Reserve offers a rare blend of wild beauty and warm hospitality

When I was younger, my parents would take our family on little road trips out into the bush. Whether it was running along the river, hurling clay at each other or getting lost amid the endless veld on a 10km hike, I came to associate nature with family and connection...