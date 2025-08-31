North Africa
Exploring Morocco: Tangier, Fez and Casablanca beyond the guidebooks
Cats in the medinas, bees in the bakeries and strangers who look out for your bags — a traveller’s Morocco is rich in detail and surprises
31 August 2025 - 00:00
“Where are you from?’ It’s a question that in some contexts can sound like a challenge. As if what they’re really asking is, “What the hell are you doing here?”..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.