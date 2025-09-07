Sho’t Left Travel Week kicks off — affordable breaks across SA

There’s something deeply liberating about setting off in a top-of-the-range motorhome — wheels humming, dust trailing, anticipation buzzing. This I discovered on a journey hosted recently by South African Tourism as a teaser for its annual Sho’t Left Travel Week, which kicks off tomorrow and ends next Sunday.

Sho’t Left Travel Week, also known as the Great South African Sale, is a nationwide campaign offering discounts on accommodation, tours and activities. It’s designed to show that travel doesn’t have to mean long-haul flights and high hotel bills: affordable adventures lie scattered across this lovely land.

To demonstrate, SA Tourism recently hosted media and content creators on a five-day road trip to explore parts of Limpopo and a bit of wild Gauteng, with wheels courtesy of Maui motorhomes.