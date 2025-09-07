Travel

Tasting Stellenbosch

Just 48 hours to road test a month-long celebration of wining and dining in the heart of the Cape winelands

07 September 2025 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist

This September Stellenbosch if organising a month-long celebration of its culinary excellence, cellar-door mastery and innovative spirit in its claim to the title of South Africa's food and wine capital. The valley's occupants invited a group of media folk from across the country to put it to a 48-hour test and experience what this historic town and its surrounds have to offer...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sho’t Left Travel Week kicks off — affordable breaks across SA Travel
  2. Don't dishonour SA's heritage Lifestyle
  3. 'The Falling Man': why this iconic 9/11 photo is almost never published today Lifestyle
  4. Battle of the beauties turns ugly as accusations fly Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Bubbles, sunshine and star-studded sips Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gaza's skyline reshaped: Israeli bombing campaign destroys thousands of homes
LIVE NEWS: Charlie Kirk assassin manhunt, Trump to award Kirk Presidential ...