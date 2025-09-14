Western Cape
7 reasons to visit Stanford in Bloom, just 2 hours from Cape Town
With SA's winning Chelsea display, celebrity gardeners, literary talks and a scarecrow trail, Stanford’s flower festival is in full bloom — here are some highlights to catch
14 September 2025 - 22:00
Built along the reed-lined Klein River, the Overberg village of Stanford is idyllic at any time of year. Founded in 1857 and declared a heritage area in 1992 by the then National Monuments Council, it is a rare example of a South African village where the entire old centre, with its original streets and buildings, is legally protected. Its walkable streets, Victorian and Edwardian houses and clutch of cafés, galleries and shops lend it a laid-back, bygone-era kind of charm that tickles visitors in all the seasons. ..
