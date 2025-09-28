This fairy tale castle in the French countryside has a lekker SA connection

What happens when a Pretorian couple buy a centuries-old château online? Château de Montflour — a country palace revived with grit, humour and fizz

Somewhere in the very heart of France — an indeterminate longitude between Parisian hauteur and Mediterranean languor — a deceased château has come back to life, rising out of the countryside like a scene from a Charles Perrault fairy tale. Its buttercup yellow towers, steep slate roofs angled against the sky and walls mottled by centuries of weather — and failing French bureaucracy — are like a mirage to the tired posse of South Africans who've arrived, after a full day's travel, on its red-carpeted doorstep...