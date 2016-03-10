25 years ago: How the Sunday Times covered Chris Hani's assassination

As Chris Hani drove into his driveway just after 10am yesterday, a red Ford Laser pulled in close behind. The driver, a white man, followed Hani to his front door.

Four shots rang out, Hani was hit at point-blank range in the chin, behind the ear and in his chest.

Mr Hani, 50-year-old revolutionary turned peacemaker, lay dead, clutching a newspaper to his chest.

The assassin sauntered back to his car, reversed out of the driveway and drove around the corner.

Alerted by the sound of the gunshots, Mr Hani’s daughter, Nomakhwezi, 15 – the only member of his family at home at the time – opened the front door to be confronted by the sight of her father’s bloodied body in his blue track suit and running shoes.

Her screams alerted a neighbour, who ran to the Hani house from next door and found the hysterical girl bent over her father’s body.

“It was pitiful. The child was wailing. I quickly took her way from the sigh of her dead father, bleeding all over the patio,”said the neighbour, who did not want to be named for ffear of reprisals.

Cordon

She took Nomakhwezi to the nearby home of the ANC’s PWV chairman Tokyo Sexwale.

As the killer drove away, a woman who lives nearby took down the registration number of his car and reported the killing to the police.

Mr Hani’s body was removed in a police mortuary van at 12.50pm.

ANC members formed a column on either side of the van and broke into an emotional rendition of the farewell song for fallen comrades, Hamba Kahle M’konto.