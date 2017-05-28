Here they are: The emails that prove the Guptas run South Africa

A series of explosive e-mails show the extent of the Gupta family’s control over cabinet ministers, and state-owned companies and their CEOs and boards.

The explosive evidence comes as President Jacob Zuma fights for his political life amid mounting confirmation of state capture and growing opposition in his own party to his links with the family.

The e-mails show the extent of Gupta control over cabinet ministers and parastatal CEOs and board members. The correspondence also gives insight into the role of Zuma's son Duduzane in presidential matters. Duduzane is a close Gupta associate and is believed to have made billions through this partnership.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: Explosive Gupta e-mails at the heart of state capture

The e-mails reveal that:

Had their company's CEO, Nazeem Howa, prepare notes for ANC Youth League president Collen Maine advising him on how to respond to media questions.



The Guptas were sent Mosebenzi Zwane's CV a month before he was appointed minister of mineral resources. Had staff coach Zwane on how to handle media conferences, including questions about his relationship with the Guptas. He flew on a Gupta jet to Dubai and they picked up the tab for his accommodation:



The Guptas received confidential information on cabinet meetings from Communications Minister Faith Muthambi:



Arranged for Denel director Dan Mantsha to be chauffeured around Dubai and paid for a deluxe suite for Matshela Koko - subsequently appointed acting CEO of Eskom - at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel in Dubai:



When Rajesh Naithani was dumped as an SAA board member in October 2014, he sent an e-mail to Chawla asking him to tell Tony Gupta to "get me in at Transnet":



Another series of explosive e-mails show that the Guptas were central to a scheme for Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Zuma has denied the claim, saying his only home was in Nkandla.



Note: Certain e-mails and contact information were redacted in the above e-mails to protect the privacy of individuals.

