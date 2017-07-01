KZN ANC wants Ramaphosa to stay on as party deputy after December

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal now wants party deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to stay on in the position beyond December even if he loses to their preferred presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the December elective congress.

In a move seen as an attempt to minimise a fallout that may follow a bruising presidential race, hence weakening the party further ahead of the 2019 elections, KwaZulu-Natal ANC leaders this weekend started approaching other provinces with a proposal that Ramaphosa remains deputy president in the event he loses the race to succeed President Jacob Zuma.

They are selling their proposal as a step that would help the party avoid “the winner-takes-all scenario” where supporters of the losing candidate may be too disillusioned to campaign for the party in 2019.