News

Medical aids 'spy on doctors'

Court told schemes also 'killing practices' by penalising them for fraud without proof

02 July 2017 - 00:05 By TANYA STEENKAMP and MATTHEW SAVIDES

Court told schemes also 'killing practices' by penalising them for fraud without proof

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.

To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.

If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.

Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Is the devil alive and well in Krugersdorp? News
  2. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  3. Schools change, but not in staff rooms News
  4. Is this 'kingpin' the queen of tik on Cape Flats? News
  5. Here they are: The emails that prove the Guptas run South Africa News

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'
#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...

Related articles

  1. NHI to help women, children and the elderly first News
  2. Pick a medical aid scheme to suit your needs and wallet Business
  3. 11 things you need to know about the half-a-million-rand breast-cancer drug South Africa
  4. Competition Commission to probe prices of big pharma cancer drugs News
  5. Doctor's R7m medical aid windfall forfeit South Africa