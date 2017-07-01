Opinion
There's no parallel between principled Tambo and Zuma
Political observers at the ANC's fifth policy conference, currently under way at Nasrec near Johannesburg, were shocked by the discordant note between President Jacob Zuma's prepared text and the comments he made as he went along.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers but, for a limited time, is free to read on our newly relaunched website.
To access the article, you only need to register – it’s quick and free. Already registered? Simply sign in below.
If you’ve already registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Note: Login details from the former TimesLIVE/Sunday Times website are no longer valid. Please register again.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP