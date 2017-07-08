Chief whip wants big guns to silence 'ill-disciplined' Khoza

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu wants the party's national leadership to act urgently against outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza following her "continued acts of ill-discipline". Mthembu told the Sunday Times he had lost patience with Khoza's continued "defiance" of a decision by the ANC leadership that no party MP would endorse the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma or be allowed to vote with their conscience.