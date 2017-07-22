News

Comrades in conflict over no-confidence vote

23 July 2017 - 00:08 By JAN-JAN JOUBERT, BABALO NDENZE and THABO MOKONE

ANC MPs who come from the ranks of the SACP are considering abstaining in next month's vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

