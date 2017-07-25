Get cash back when you buy the Sunday Times using SnapnSave
Here's the good news: this Sunday, July 30, you can buy your print copy of the Sunday Times and use an app called SnapnSave to get R5 cash back.
There are more special offers coming in the next weeks, with even more cash back, so stay tuned!
How does SnapnSave work?
Locally developed and recently launched, SnapnSave is a free mobile and web application that pays cash to shoppers simply for snapping their till slip – and there's no catch.
“Getting cash back for your shopping has never been easier. We’ve got thousands of rands’ worth of offers on some of SA’s most-loved brands,” says SnapnSave CEO Mark Bradshaw.
Forget about crumpled paper coupons or plastic loyalty cards. If you snap a photo of your till slip, then you can get big savings using SnapnSave. It’s that easy.
Once your till slip has been uploaded, SnapnSave credits your e-wallet with the cash you are owed. You can then EFT your cash back straight into your bank.
What to do after sign-up:
How to book and snap coupons:
The launch of SnapnSave comes in the wake of a surging global trend that will see more than 100-million Americans redeeming digital coupons this year, and more than 1-billion people globally expected to use digital coupons by 2019.
“Mobile-based coupons are part of the daily shopping habits of Europeans and Americans. Now we’re seeing this trend in emerging markets such as India and Nigeria. So, why not in South Africa? We love saving money too,” says Bradshaw.
Amid the ever-rising cost of living in South Africa, SnapnSave provides shoppers with a unique and easy way to make their hard-earned rands go further.
