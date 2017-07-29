Novelist finishes next leg of long walk Madiba began

Since it was published in 1994, Nelson Mandela's Long Walk to Freedom has sold 14-million copies, inspired a movie and topped lists ranging from "most inspirational" book to "most unread". Now brace yourself for Dare Not Linger: The Presidential Years, due out in October. Mandela wrote 10 chapters for the book, which tells the story of his presidency from 1994 to 1999.