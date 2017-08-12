Embracing Islam got Stephen McGown through ordeal

In the beginning the prisoners were handcuffed and shackled at night. "Sometimes they would forget about us in the morning and we'd be there until 10 o'clock, chained up like sardines under one blanket. And we were blindfolded."

Eventually things changed and their conditions became "pretty comfortable", said McGown, although the weather was extreme. "The winter winds are freezing and in summer you get thunderstorms, you spend the night wet, chilly, sand everywhere. And then you have sandstorms, awesome to see but it would be nice if you could climb into a car or a house instead of sitting in it."

They were moved from camp to camp in the northern Sahara, building huts from grass and twigs and digging wells. "I could basically build a city," said McGown.

"I tried to remain positive, get involved in building things, learning about different animals ... I saw the swallows migrate back and forth six times across the Sahara. I got joy from things like that. You try and find routine ... I exercised, I tried to make conversation with the mujahideen, to get along with them. I didn't want to come out an angry person."

He had to learn French and Arabic to communicate with his captors, but it was his conversion to Islam that had the most impact. Bullying, threats and name-calling stopped instantly, he said.

"In the Koran you have to look after your prisoners - we had food, we had clothes - but once converted things changed dramatically. The guys would wash our clothes, bring us meat ... for about two years we were still uncertain whether we were safe, but we were treated well ... Whatever came into the camp was shared out equally ... except we did not get Kalashnikovs."