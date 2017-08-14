Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has rubbished reports alleging she has hired at least 27 people‚ some close friends and family‚ to her support staff.

The Sunday Times reported this weekend that Muthambi had hired some of these people without following prescribed processes or conducting interviews.

The report quoted a source as saying that every time after Muthambi had returned home to the Limpopo province over weekends‚ a new person would be hired on Monday.

In a statement issued on Monday‚ her ministry rejected the report.