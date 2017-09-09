News

Eskom wants suspended Anoj Singh at its key meetings

10 September 2017 - 00:02 By SABELO SKITI

Scandal-hit Eskom wants disgraced chief financial officer and Gupta ally Anoj Singh to be invited to board meetings, despite his being on special leave.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Charge me or leave me alone, says Zuma wife accused of poison plot News
  2. First Lady Grace Mugabe 'was ready to murder' News
  3. Freeloading Unisa SRC living the high life News
  4. Ramaphosa speaks out: I’m not a blesser, but I did have an affair News
  5. From weaves to tears: R14m student getting therapy after spending spree News

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s

Related articles

  1. Eskom's R150m 'winter bonus' bonanza News
  2. Ahem: about that missing R3bn, Eskom Business
  3. The future is better than it used to be Ideas
  4. JUSTICE MALALA - Their end is nigh: Intricate network of corruption starting to ... Ideas
X