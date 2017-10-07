Casting couch mogul, Harvey Weinstein accused of sexual harassment
08 October 2017 - 00:00
Harvey Weinstein says his British fashion designer wife is standing by him "100%" and "will be kicking my ass to be a better human being", after he was accused of decades of sexual harassment.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE