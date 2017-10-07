News

State may be able to get personal with PCs

08 October 2017 - 00:00 By JAN-JAN JOUBERT

South Africans risk being spied on by their own government as strict new legislation - the Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill - is tabled in parliament.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Royal' thief swaps bracelets for handcuffs News
  2. 'Princess' on the run: the fake royal ripping off SA jewellery stores News
  3. How Holomisa turned down Mandela, Mbeki and Zuma News
  4. 'Passport girls' neglect their studies for paid sex News
  5. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X