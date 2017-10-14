Maritzburg College to be subjected to ‘full-scale probe’ following racismallegations
15 October 2017 - 00:00
The KwaZulu-Natal education department wants a “full-scale investigation” into racism at Maritzburg College, one of the country’s elite public schools, after three uniformed pupils were pictured carrying T-shirts with pro-EFF messaging.
