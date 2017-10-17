Get a loaf of bread when you buy the Sunday Times using SnapnSave

The launch of SnapnSave comes in the wake of a surging global trend that will see more than 100-million Americans redeeming digital coupons this year, and more than 1-billion people globally expected to use digital coupons by 2019.

“Mobile-based coupons are part of the daily shopping habits of Europeans and Americans. Now we’re seeing this trend in emerging markets such as India and Nigeria. So, why not in South Africa? We love saving money too,” says Bradshaw.

Amid the ever-rising cost of living in South Africa, SnapnSave provides shoppers with a unique and easy way to make their hard-earned rands go further.

