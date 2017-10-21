I want inquiry - just not Thuli's, says Zuma
22 October 2017 - 00:02
President Jacob Zuma has denied making a commitment to establishing a commission of inquiry into state capture as recommended by former public protector Thuli Madonsela - saying his planned probe was not related to her report.
