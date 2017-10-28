Cape is having a whale of a time

The biggest creatures on the planet, Antarctic blue whales, are back off Cape Point after being on the edge of extinction.

The critically endangered mammals have been identified in significant numbers through sound recordings.

Marine biologist Fannie Shabangu, affiliated to the University of Pretoria and supervised by whale authority Ken Findlay, said: "We were the first researchers to collect Antarctic blue whale calls off the west coast of South Africa."

The sounds were picked up by hydrophones 200m to 300m below the surface between July 2014 and January this year.

The finding that blue whales abound in South African waters for half the year and another discovery - about unique behaviour by humpback whales off the west coast - were published this year.

Humpbacks were observed for the first time feeding in "super groups" of up to 200 individuals, said Department of Environmental Affairs marine biologist Mduduzi Seakamela.

Last Tuesday, an aerial sighting showed hundreds of humpbacks virtually on top of each other near St Helena Bay about 170km north of Cape Town, said surveyor Meredith Thornton, head of the Dyer Island Conservation Trust.

Seakamela said: "I will never forget October 28 2014, when we first saw about 250 humpbacks feeding off Dassen Island [about 55km north of Cape Town]. The west coast is the only place known on earth where we find these large groups of feeding whales."

Findlay, research chair of oceans economy at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, said: "This massive concentration of humpbacks, crowded into a space about the size of a rugby field was a novel behaviour not found anywhere else."

Seakamela is now monitoring five tagged humpbacks and is surprised by their behaviour. "We expected them to migrate but only two went to Mozambique. Three of them did not move at all," he said, speculating they could be juveniles not yet ready for mating.

Seakamela left Durban on Wednesday on the research ship SA Agulhas II, which has more than 30 scientists aboard. He is mentoring predator researchers who are recording data during the Indian Ocean voyage.