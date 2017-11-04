News

Hawks probe new spy minister, Bongani Bongo over 'kickback'

05 November 2017 - 00:04 By THANDUXOLO JIKA and THABO MOKONE

President Jacob Zuma appointed Bongani Bongo as state security minister despite the fact that the Hawks are investigating him for allegedly receiving kickbacks in a previous job.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Live by the gun, die by the gun: The life and death of a gangster News
  2. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  3. Gedleyihlekisa branch snubs NDZ's candidacy News
  4. Mduduzi Manana quits after Zuma ultimatum News
  5. Durban socialite, Rajiv Narandas causes a stink in prison News

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X