News

Anglican Archbishop of Cape TownThabo Makgoba: a pilgrim's progress

In his new book ‘Faith and Courage: Praying with Mandela’, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba shares his painful family history, political awakening and his journey to faith

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
05 November 2017 - 00:02

In his new book ‘Faith and Courage: Praying with Mandela’, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba shares his painful family history, political awakening and his journey to faith

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Live by the gun, die by the gun: The life and death of a gangster News
  2. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  3. Gedleyihlekisa branch snubs NDZ's candidacy News
  4. Mduduzi Manana quits after Zuma ultimatum News
  5. Durban socialite, Rajiv Narandas causes a stink in prison News

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X