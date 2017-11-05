Anglican Archbishop of Cape TownThabo Makgoba: a pilgrim's progress

In his new book ‘Faith and Courage: Praying with Mandela’, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba shares his painful family history, political awakening and his journey to faith

