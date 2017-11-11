News

Pandor nod brings Sisulu back to the table with Ramaphosa

12 November 2017 - 00:02 By QAANITAH HUNTER and OLEBOGENG MOLATLHWA

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor as his running mate has brought Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu back to the negotiating table.

