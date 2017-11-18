Minnows of KZN cause giant conservation stir

Freshwater ecologist Skhumbuzo Khubeka may not be a fisherman, but he can truly boast about one that didn't get away. When he picked up a strange-looking minnow in a cold, clear mountain stream in KwaZulu-Natal in April, he knew that he had found a "special fish". Not much longer than a penlight battery, the little fish had tiny scales and bright orange patches at the base of its fins.