Snatched boy's dad fights for his return
26 November 2017 - 00:00
The last time Paul saw his son was on Sunday July 9. They spent the morning at the Big Red Barn in Johannesburg where the three-year-old enjoyed tractor rides, pedal cars and cycle rides.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE