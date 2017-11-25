Tendai Biti: show us the ill-gotten wealth, Mugabe
There would be no point in prosecuting the 93-year-old former president of Zimbabwe, says opposition stalwart Tendai Biti — but the country is owed an audit, and return, of any ill-gotten gains
26 November 2017 - 00:02
There would be no point in prosecuting the 93-year-old former president of Zimbabwe, says opposition stalwart Tendai Biti — but the country is owed an audit, and return, of any ill-gotten gains
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE