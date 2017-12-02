News

Sadtu blamed for matric marker snub

03 December 2017 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER

A row has broken out over the lucrative jobs of marking matric exam papers that began this week.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Mxolisi Zuma allegedly involved with one of 13 firms raided by Hawks in ‘TV box ... News
  2. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  3. Gloves off in ANC leadership race after NDZ snubs Cyril's overture News
  4. School uniform investigation hots up News
  5. How Fikile Mbalula's deputy 'misbehaved' News

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X