Aussies flock to sign up for newly legal gay unions
10 December 2017 - 00:00
Same-sex couples hurried to declare plans to tie the knot yesterday as Australia's new marriage equality law came into effect, with wedding registry offices holding special hours for the first day of legalised gay unions.
