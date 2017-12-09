Gupta-friendly hopefuls in running for ‘Dlamini-Zuma NEC’ ​

Its members can influence how the mooted inquiry on state capture is conducted. Many of them will be subjects of investigation in such an inquiry.

The list of NEC candidates, seen by the Sunday Times, features Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown at No15 on the Dlamini-Zuma slate.

Brown has come under fire after it was revealed that at least three people close to her have links to the Gupta family, an accusation she has denied.

The Guptas reportedly acted as a guarantor for Maine’s Pretoria home.

Zwane and Van Rooyen are known to be close to the Guptas and it is claimed that the brothers had a hand in their appointments to the cabinet.

Maphatsoe is known to be a defender of the Guptas and has been accused of having the Guptas as his benefactors.

The Dlamini-Zuma list also includes confessed fraudster Carl Niehaus. Niehaus, who has appeared regularly on ANN7 and in the New Age newspaper, is said to be Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign manager.

Of the top six leaders proposed by the Dlamini-Zuma slate, two — Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte — have been linked to scandals involving the Gupta family.