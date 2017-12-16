News

The ANC conference hotel bill: mints on 6000-plus pillows as delegates check in

17 December 2017 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER

The ANC national conference came with a hefty price tag as the party planned to fork out close to R25-million on hotel rooms to accommodate more than 6,000 delegates and guests.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How Carl Niehaus 'killed' mom to pay R4.3-million debt News
  2. Gupta-friendly hopefuls in running for ‘Dlamini-Zuma NEC’ ​ News
  3. 'Whites must go to hell', and other racial taunts that have Unisa law school ... News
  4. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  5. Zuma ‘snubs’ KwaZulu-Natal for not handing Dlamini-Zuma overwhelming majority ... News

Latest Videos

8 quotes from President Jacob Zuma’s last speech
Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
X