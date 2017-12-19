News

Buy the Sunday Times in January and stand a chance of winning a bursary

Get your newspaper from Pick n Pay and enjoy some free stationery too

19 December 2017 - 10:49
Get one of these stationery gifts with the Sunday Times from Pick n Pay in January.
Buy the Sunday Times from Pick n Pay in January and get a free gift of stationery and stand a chance of winning one of 25 bursaries from Boston City Campus & Business College worth a total of R500,000!

How to enter – it's easy

  • Simply buy the Sunday Times from any Pick n Pay store between January 7 and 28 2018.
  • Then SMS the keyword "SCHOOL", your till-slip number, name and surname, ID number and email address to 40730.

(SMSs cost R1.50 each. Free SMSs do not apply. Errors will be billed.)

About Boston City Campus & Business College

This registered private higher education institution has won numerous awards for delivering quality education for more than 25 years at its 40-plus support centres nationwide. Degrees, diplomas, higher certificates or short-learning programmes in IT, management, human resources, accounting, marketing and more are available. 

Find out more: Tel: +27 11 551 2000 or www.boston.co.za

Terms and conditions

  • The competition starts on January 7 2018 and ends on January 28 2018.
  • Winners will be contacted by email and/or telephonically.
  • Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash.
  • The competition is open to all residents of South Africa, 18 years and older, except employees and families of Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents. 
  • By entering this competition, you are allowing the use of your contact details for future marketing purposes.
